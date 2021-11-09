Justice minister claims Saakashvili physically insulted prison staff

Georgian justice minister Rati Bregadze has stated that former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili physically insulted prison staff in Gldani No. 18 facility, where allegedly he was forcibly brought.

In an interview with Imedi TV, Bregadze noted that the incident took place while he was admitted to Gldani No.18 prison hospital, noting that the general inspection of the ministry has started the investigation.

[Saakashvili] physically and verbally abused staff at the penitentiary and damaged expensive medical equipment,” the statement of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia reports.

Bregadze explained that the risk of his health condition’s deterioration increased due to his refusal to receive hunger-related treatment, noting that it resulted in Saakashvili’s transfer to the prison hospital.

Additionally, he said that per the Georgian State Security Service (SSS) there was a threat of road blocking and some other destructive actions while Saakashvili’s transfer to the hospital.

"This decision [Saakashvili's transfer to prison hospital] was made to minimise and prevent health risks. His supervision will be better [in Gldani prison] than in the Rustavi prison facility. The decision was made for his safety," Bregadze said.

He also denied the accusation of not informing the family members and lawyers of Saakashvili about his transfer, Agenda.ge reported.