Kremlin hails 'highly important' Karabakh trilateral statement

The trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue that Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan adopted on November 9, 2020, is highly important, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We view the documents adopted a year ago as highly important both for Azerbaijan and Armenia, they made it possible to end the war and adopt a path of peacefully developing the regional economy and infrastructure," he pointed out in response to a question.

"Russian peacekeepers and Russian troops continue to perform their functions [in the region], guaranteeing security while monitoring the ceasefire and the return of refugees. It is highly important. This is why the significance of these documents cannot be overestimated," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

In addition, Peskov noted that contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are not planned on the anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement on Karabakh.

"Today no contacts on this matter are planned. Regarding communication with Baku and Yerevan, Moscow does it at various levels and exclusively on a regular basis," he said.

"Regarding any further trilateral dialogue, if and when such an arrangement is made, we will inform you. Currently, there are no any specific arrangements," the Kremlin spokesman added.