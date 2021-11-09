Global COVID-19 cases surpass 250 mln

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count amounted to 250,015,789, with 5,052,148 deaths worldwide, as of 8:21 a.m. local time (13:21 GMT), showed the data.

The United States reported 46,488,417 cases and 754,431 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 18 percent of the global cases and nearly 15 percent of the global deaths.

India recorded the world's second largest caseload of 34,366,987, followed by Brazil with 21,880,439 cases as well as the world's second largest death toll of 609,447.

Countries with more than 5 million cases also include Britain, Russia, Turkey, France and Iran, while other countries with over 200,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Russia and Peru, according to the university's tally.

The global caseload reached the grim milestone of 100 million on Jan. 26, and doubled on Aug. 4.