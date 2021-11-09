President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev will arrive in Istanbul, his press secretary Berik Uali said.

It is noted that the Kazakh leader will take part in the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries.

"On November 11-12, President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Istanbul to participate in the VIII summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States. It is planned that during the summit the prospects for strengthening multifaceted interaction within the Turkic Council with an emphasis on the development of trade, digitalization, green technologies and other relevant areas will be considered, "Uali wrote in his social networks.

He also added that Tokayev will hold a number of bilateral meetings during the visit.