Ministry of Education wants to change the rules of the Russian language

The spelling rules in Russian will be updated, the relevant draft of the Ministry of Education will be published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

"The new code <...> will make the rules more complete, bring them in line with the current state of the Russian language and the current level of science about it," the document says.

At present, the authors of the initiative note, the Russian language is based on the "Rules of Russian Spelling and Punctuation", approved back in 1956. Since then, "new words, types of words, constructions have appeared, the spelling of which is not regulated by the existing rules." The document also states that over the years, a number of omissions and inaccuracies have been discovered in the rules that should be clarified.