Coronavirus beds will be deployed at commercial facilities in the Stavropol Territory

New beds for patients with coronavirus will be deployed in the Stavropol Territory, including at commercial facilities, said the Governor of the Territory Vladimir Vladimirov following a meeting of the Regional Coordination Council on combating Covid-19.

He stated that until a sufficient level of vaccination has been achieved in the region and collective immunity has not been formed, the authorities will have to resolve issues of expanding the bed capacity.

"I entrusted to work out ways to deploy additional "covid" beds on the basis of commercial facilities. At the places where there are opportunities for comfortable and safe accommodation of patients, doctors, equipment," the head of the region wrote on his Instagram page.

Vladimirov explained that such deployment will take place as correctly as possible, taking into account the interests of all participants in the process.