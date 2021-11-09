"Iran will develop defense capabilities, ignoring the United States"

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held telephone talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which he said that the Iranian authorities would ignore the unconstructive behavior of the American side and the introduction of new sanctions, while continuing to build up their defense potential.

In addition, during the conversation, the parties touched upon the upcoming negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA in Vienna. The French Foreign Minister called on Tehran to immediately resume negotiations, and also stressed the importance of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.