Compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly and chronic patients has been introduced in St. Petersburg

The authorities of St. Petersburg have introduced compulsory vaccination against coronavirus infection for residents aged 60 and over. People with chronic illnesses also fall into this category.

This is stated in the updated decree of the chief sanitary doctor of the city, head of the department of Rospotrebnadzor in St. Petersburg Natalia Bashketova.

Among others, the document indicates diseases of the broncho-pulmonary, cardiovascular and endocrine systems (diabetes, obesity).