Turkish Armed Forces eliminate four terrorists in northern Iraq

The Turkish armed forces have eliminated four militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Metin area in northern Iraq. This is stated in the message of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Turkish National Intelligence Service (MİT).

"As a result of the joint operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and MİT in the Metin area, 4 terrorists were neutralized by an air strike," Anadolu agency reports.