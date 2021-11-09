Lavrov and Makei to discuss the situation with refugees on the border of Belarus with Poland

Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the situation on the border of the republic with Poland. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry stressed that the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland is still tense, RIA Novosti reports.

"For the first time in the history of modern Belarus, we face something like this...Tomorrow, I believe, we will not ignore this topic with Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov within the framework of joint meeting of the collegiums of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries," Makei said.

Let us remind you that the day before the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees from the countries of the East and Africa went to the border of the republic.