Putin requested a report on the non-working days' impact on the situation with COVID-19

During an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked to report to him on the impact of non-working days on the situation with the coronavirus.

"I would like to hear how the measure we introduced has affected the fight against this infection - the weekend that has just ended recently, and what is supposed to be done in the near future," he said, referring to representatives of the social block of the Cabinet of Ministers who were present at the meeting.

The participants in the meeting, in particular, were Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.