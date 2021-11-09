Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani engineering equipment in the direction of the Kelbajar region

On Tuesday, November 9, Azerbaijani engineering equipment, paving the way to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Yellidzha, Kelbajar region,

came under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces. This is stated in a message posted on the page of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on the social network Facebook.

The shelling was carried out from small arms from positions in the village of Yukhari Shorja in the Basargechar region.

The ministry stressed that the units of the Azerbaijani army took immediate and adequate response measures. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.