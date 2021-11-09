Georgian opposition to hold three protests on November 10

On Wednesday, November 10, three protests will take place in Tbilisi. This was announced today at a rally on Rustavi Avenue by the chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) Nika Melia.

All of them will start at the same time - at 11:00. The first protest will take place at the building of the Ministry of Justice, the second - at the Ministry of Health, and the third - near the so-called module.

Melia emphasized that the gathering points and the location of the rallies will gradually increase. According to him, if the trial of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, scheduled for 13:00, is held in the Tbilisi City Court, the rally will move to the courtyard of the court building. "Now is not the time to sit at home," said the UNM chairman.

Let us remind you that Mikhail Saakashvili was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. On the same day, he went on a hunger strike. Commenting on his detention, the ex-head of state noted that he did not admit the charges brought against him and considered himself a political prisoner. On November 8, he was taken to the hospital at the prison in Gldani.