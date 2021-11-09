Zakharova: Western countries could show creativity in their approach to the migration crisis

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said on the air of the program "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" on the TV channel "Russia 1",

that the West could be creative about the migrant crisis on the EU border with Poland and Lithuania.

"Those who usually lecture everyone else, call for something, massively reproach (I'm talking about the older brothers of Poland and Lithuania), could well show their creativity. Including in public space," the diplomat said.

Answering the question about the possibility of providing humanitarian assistance to migrants from the EU, Zakharova stressed that for this there are all international legal mechanisms, including those related to humanitarian law. "Usually, everything that should now be put into action should be set in motion, <...> is used to criticize those countries that the Western community considers uncivilized for some reason," TASS quotes the Foreign Ministry official spokesperson.

She recalled that the European Court of Human Rights demanded that Poland and Latvia provide assistance to migrants who are on the borders of the countries with Belarus. Zakharova stressed that these requirements were partially met, but these people still need food and warm clothes.

Let us remind you that it was reported yesterday that several thousand illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa, including women and children, who are in Belarus, moved towards the border with Poland. They tried to break down the fence and cut the barbed wire. In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas. The Polish authorities stressed that this is "the largest so far attempt of mass penetration by force" into the country. Currently, there is a concentrations of migrants at the border posts, waiting in the hope of accessing the EU countries.