U.S. urges Georgia to address Saakashvili's medical needs

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price urged the Georgian authorities to address Georgia’s hunger-striking former president Mikheil Saakashvili's medical needs.

"We urge the government of Georgia to immediately take steps to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili’s urgent mental health and medical needs are addressed," Price said in a briefing.

"We continue to urge the government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity and in accordance with international standards and Georgian law," he added.

The former president was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1 after a clandestine return from eight years in political exile. Saakashvili demanded to be taken to a civil clinic for treatment. However, he was transferred to Gldani Prison No.18 hospital on Monday.