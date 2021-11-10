WHO: number of coronavirus cases in Europe up 10% in past week

More than 1.9 million people contracted novel coronavirus in the European region in the past week, over 26,700 of them died, the World Health Organization said in its Weekly Epidemiological Report on Wednesday.

According to the global organization, the number of new cases in Europe grew by 7%, while fatalities increased by 10%. Overall, the world’s average shows a one-percent increase in new cases and a four-percent decrease in mortality.

"During the week 1 to 7 November 2021, a slight upward trend (1% increase) in new weekly cases was observed, with over 3.1 million new cases reported. Over 48 000 new deaths were reported, a 4% decrease from the previous week," the bulletin says. "The WHO European Region reported increases in case and death incidence, while other regions reported declines or stable trends."

As of November 7, over 249 million confirmed cases and over 5 million deaths have been reported worldwide, the organization said.

Europe accounts for 63% (1,949,419 people) of those diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection in the past seven days, and for 55% of all fatalities (26,726), registered in the reported period.

Apart from Europe, only Africa demonstrated an increase (up 4%) in case incidence. Cases declined in Southeast Asia (down 13%), Western Pacific (down 9%), America (down 5%) and Eastern Mediterranean (down 2%). The most noticeable decline in fatalities was reported in Southeast Asia (down 29%) and Africa (down 27%).

Overall, a total of 3,103,186 coronavirus cases and 48,703 COVID-related deaths were registered worldwide between November 1 and 7.

The biggest numbers of new cases were reported by the United States (510,968), Russia (281,305), the United Kingdom (252,104), Turkey (197,335) and Germany (169,483).

As of November 9, a total of 250,154,972 novel coronavirus cases and 5,054,267 deaths have been registered worldwide. The number of those infected grew by 370,007 in the past 24 hours, while fatalities increased by 6,183.