Kyrgyzstan opens embassy in Italy

The official opening ceremony of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Rome was held on November 9, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said.

The opening ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, Italian Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Marina Sereni, leaders of Kyrgyz diasporas from different cities of Italy, students and nationals of Italy.

Marina Sereni noted importance of advancing bilateral relations to a new level. According to her, Italy plans to open its embassy in Bishkek in future and to bolster commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with Kyrgyzstan, AKIpress reported.

Kyrgyzstan and Italy will mark 30 years since establishment of diplomatic relations next year and will hold several events.