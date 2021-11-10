Tajik official: terrorist threat from Afghanistan on the rise

The situation on the Afghan-Tajik border remains tense, while the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is on the increase, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda said within the meeting of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

Mahmudzoda added that having seized power in Afghanistan the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has adjusted to the military-political and geopolitical climate worldwide, changing the situation in the field of international and regional security."Tajikistan’s concern over the situation in Afghanistan are well-founded, since our country borders it and is at the forefront of countering the spread of the dangers of terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other types of cross-border crime into the region," Mahmudzoda stressed.