Health Minister: current COVID-19 wave in Russia spreads faster than previous ones

The current wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia is spreading faster than the previous ones while the complication phase of the disease is also occurring more rapidly compared to the Wuhan strain, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"The last wave is spreading much faster among the population. The complication phase is also developing significantly faster than when the Wuhan strain was spreading so the system of providing medical aid underwent certain changes," he said at a meeting of the State Duma committee on public health.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic had also impacted the resources of the healthcare system, TASS reported.

"One should note that in addition to the direct effect on medical and demographic indicators, the infection has cardinally affected the switch-off of the resources of the healthcare system, including the review of the volumes of provided medical aid, the volumes of financing and so on. Additionally, one can assert that COVID-19 is also the first digital pandemic worldwide. A long time before the vaccine appeared and the spread, it was accompanied by a flurry of information," the health minister specified.