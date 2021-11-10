Russian Health minister: oxygen reserves at number of hospitals not enough

Russian Health minister Mikhail Murashko told parliament on Wednesday that oxygen reserves at hospitals in 12 of Russia's regions would last for two days or less, unless they were replenished.

At the same time, he said, some regions were already reporting a decline in infections and the vaccination campaign was bearing fruit as only 3-4% of inoculated Russians have been infected, Reuters reported.

More than 62 million Russians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Murashko said.