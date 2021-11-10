Trial involving Saakashvili taking place in Georgia

A trial involving former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili is taking place at Tbilisi City Court.

Mikhail Saakashvili was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. On the same day, he went on a hunger strike. Commenting on his detention, the ex-head of state noted that he did not admit the charges brought against him and considered himself a political prisoner. On November 8, he was taken to the hospital at the prison in Gldani.

Chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) Nika Melia said yesterday that three protests will take place in Tbilisi on November 10.

Along with the rallies at the State Security Service and the Ministry of Health, demonstrators also gathered in front of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Melia emphasized that the gathering points and the location of the rallies will gradually increase. According to him, if the trial of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, scheduled for 13:00, is held in the Tbilisi City Court, the rally will move to the courtyard of the court building. "Now is not the time to sit at home," said the UNM chairman.