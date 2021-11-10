Ten kids hospitalized in Yerevan on suspicion of food poisoning

Eight children were taken to Muratsan Hospital of Yerevan on Tuesday evening, and 2 children - to the National Center of Infectious Diseases, on suspicion of food poisoning, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

These kids are the students of a Yerevan child development center, and they are between the ages of 8 and 11.

Food safety inspectors have launched an inspection at this child development center.

The results of this inspection and of the laboratory tests will be informed later.

The eight children, who were taken Tuesday to the Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) "Muratsan" University Hospital on suspicion of food poisoning, are in satisfactory condition. They are going to be discharged from the hospital. YSMU chief of staff Shushan Danielyan wrote on Facebook.

"Let us remind [you] that 5 of the children were at the intensive care unit of the university hospital, the other 3—at the toxicology department," she added.