Warsaw warns Minsk about possible full blocking of border traffic

Poland warned the Belarusian authorities about the possibility of fully suspending all traffic across the border, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told the Wirtualna Polska online news outlet.

"Further scenarios take into account a full closure of the border with Belarus. We keep sending information to the Belarusian authorities about what may happen if they do not stop their actions," Muller said.

Some 2,000 refugees have been stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland since Monday. Minsk said that these are refugees from the Middle east and Africa. As part of measures to prevent refugees from crossing over, the Polish authorities have deployed security forces to the border, adding to tensions.