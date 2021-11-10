Over 80,000 labor migrants from Uzbekistan arrived in Russia in 2021

Uzbekistan’s agency for external labor migration has sent about 84,500 labor migrants to Russia since the beginning of the year, the press secretary of the agency Ortikhodja Norov said.

"Since the beginning of this year, the agency has selected and sent 84,574 citizens of Uzbekistan to work in the Russian Federation," TASS cited Norov as saying.

According to him, at present, the relevant agencies of the two countries are implementing a pilot project to attract 10,000 labor migrants to work on construction sites in Russia. Norov elaborated on the procedure of the selection of workers.

First his agency receives applications from those wishing to go to work to Russia. On certain days the agency invites these people to come to a special center in Tashkent. There, representatives of Russian state organizations and companies, who come to Tashkent, directly select the candidates. Employees of the Interior Ministry and the Health Ministry of Russia check whether the candidate has a ban on entry to Russia and adverse health conditions. After that the representatives of the customer companies find out whether the candidate has the required construction specialty. All these selection procedures take place in Uzbekistan. The selected candidates get vaccination with a single-component vaccine Sputnik Light, which is an obligatory condition for participation in the project. Migrants receive their labor permits in Russia.