First batch of Pfizer vaccine delivered to Kazakhstan

The first batch of Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus was delivered to Kazakhstan on Wednesday evening, the Kazakh Ministry of Health said.

As part of the agreement, 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were purchased.

The vaccines will be distributed among regions of the country and in the coming days, the vaccine will be available for citizens of Kazakhstan, AKIpress reported.

Kazakhstan will use the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate minors aged 12-18 and pregnant and lactating women.

QazVac, Sputnik V, Hayat-Vax, CoronaVac, Sinopharm are used in Kazakhstan's vaccination drive.