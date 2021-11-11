German Foreign Ministry urges Baku and Yerevan to intensify post-war settlement

Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs Matthias Lüttenberg urged Baku and Yerevan to step up efforts for post-war settlement.

"One year after the trilateral declaration of 9 November 2020, we urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to fully respect the ceasefire and intensify efforts for a lasting settlement of the conflict in the interest of the people in both countries," he wrote on Twitter.