Lithuanian authorities do not give up the idea of further increasing the foreign troops presence in Lithuanian territory. They made efforts to attract attention to the military threat from the East using all available meetings and foreign visits, The Baltic Word reports.

Some recent events and statements demonstrate the unwillingness of the authorities to notice internal problems, such as population decline, anti-vaccination movement, healthcare system crisis and so on. It is easier to divert people’s attention by portraying heroes fighting for the country’s security.

On November 4, the Lithuanian government has approved an updated National Security Strategy highlighting new threats. The strategy was previously discussed by the State Defence Council, chaired by the Lithuanian president, and will now go to the parliament for a final vote.

The strategy aims to increase the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ combat power and readiness, with a focus on developing land warfare capabilities, to maximize the permanent presence of the US, Germany, the UK and other allies in Lithuania and the region, and to step up military cooperation with Poland, Latvia, and Estonia.

Having been defeated in building a prosperous Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda attributes his failures to enemies, which surrounded the country. This message of course needs constant recharging.

In order to hold out on the political Olympus authorities continue to convince foreign leaders to support Lithuania by sending new military contingents in Lithuania. They even do not pay attention to the opinion and needs of ordinary people.

Thus, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Session of the Baltic Assembly on November 5, Gitanas Nausėda once again stressed that “the current geopolitical situation demanded NATO’s fast response to the challenges facing the region. Updated defence plans and the presence of our allies in the region will contribute to this.”

October 25-26, Chief of Defence of Lithuania Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys attended EU Military Committee Conference in Belgium.

“We have discussed extensively the further adaptation of the EU Battlegroups which was put forward earlier. It is very important to use the means at hand and to complete the groups we already have. I am referring to human resources, communication, infrastructure, and of course, coordination with NATO. This aspect is also important for planning and ensuring the defence of Lithuania and our region,” said Chief of Defence of Lithuania.

Lithuanian politicians are ready to provide the country for any military activity to show their loyalty to NATO’s decisions. It should be said that more than 3,000 troops from Lithuania and 12 other NATO or partner countries have been practiced for almost two weeks in and around Pabradė military training base close to Vilnius in October. Iron Wolf 2021 II, a major multinational military exercise involved around 1,000 pieces of military equipment, including Leopard and Abrams tanks, Marder, CV 90 and VCI Pizarro infantry fighting vehicles, Stryker, Fuchs and Boxer armoured fighting vehicles, PzH2000 self-propelled howitzers, as well as supply and administrative vehicles. One can only guess how many million euros these maneuvers cost the Lithuanian taxpayers. And how many million euros are needed to restore roads and reduce environmental damage.

To be honest, people do not care of foreign military troops until they cost them money, turn into masters, commit crimes with impunity and pose a threat to local residents. Locals just want free movement, protection by police, full store shelves, possibility to find job and enough money to buy food. But foreign military often become uncontrolled, their number is growing. Sooner or later Lithuanians will notice that they are no longer masters in their own country, they will turn in service staff.