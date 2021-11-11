Yerevan: Armenia and Azerbaijan to set up customs points on Goris-Kapan motorway

The Azerbaijani side has informed the Armenian side that it will perform the function of border and customs control on the Goris-Kapan motorway, meaning it will set up customs points, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said during an interview aired on Armenian Public Television.

He noted that the Armenian side will take appropriate actions, that is, it will set up customs and border control points on the motorway. "We had initially launched activities so that we can work in this direction, but since the Kapan-Tatev road is ready, as already announced, it is safe to say that Armenia has a safe road leading from the Kapan-Tatev road to Goris or Yerevan, and the alternative road is ready for the transfer of goods and any type of vehicle," the Secretary of the Security Council said.

Grigoryan said works are being carried out for the communities located on the Goris-Kapan motorway in order to improve the roads, adding that even though they are not asphalted, they will be asphalted soon.