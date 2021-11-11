Blinken: Russia should take steps to alleviate EU energy crunch

The United States is watching for signs that Russia may be using energy as a political tool in Europe’s energy crunch, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that Washington was committed to take appropriate action, along with Germany, if Moscow were to take that path.

Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met at the State Department and signed a charter on a strategic partnership.

“Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, we are committed, and Germany is committed, to taking appropriate action,” Blinken said, adding that Washington was "watching very carefully for signs" that Russia was using energy as a weapon as it has in the past.

"Russia could and should take steps to alleviate the energy crunch by increasing gas supplies," Reuters cited Blinken as saying.