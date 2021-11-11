Ankara denies involvement in bringing illegal migrants to Belarus

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu refuted claims of Ankara's involvement in bringing migrants to Belarus in a recent phone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The foreign ministers of Turkey and Poland held a phone conversation about illegal migration on the Polish-Belarusian border. Our minister expressed regret to the Polish side about the attempts to misrepresent Turkey as a party to the problem although it is not true. He refuted the groundless accusations against Turkey and Turkish Airlines", Sputnik cited the source as saying.

Cavusoglu also invited Poland to deploy a technical commission to Turkey for an inspection in light of the migration crisis, the source added.