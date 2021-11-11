ISIS suspects apprehended in Istanbul

At least nine foreign nationals suspected of being members of the ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups (banned in Russia) were apprehended in Istanbul, Turkish security sources said Thursday.

The counter-terrorism operation was undertaken by Istanbul police teams to capture suspects found to be operating in association with terrorists in conflict zones, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, all of whom are foreign nationals, were apprehended in 16 separate raids across 11 districts of Istanbul, Daily Sabah reported.