Georgia reports 4,563 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,563 new cases of coronavirus, 4,744 recoveries and 77 deaths in the past 24 hours.

55,304 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 49,334 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 29,214 of the 49,334 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,120 were PCR tests.

The country has had 771,381 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.98 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 705,312 of the 771,381 patients have recovered, while 10,739 have died from the virus.

6,864 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,676 of the 6,864 patients are in critical condition. 363 of the 1,676 critical patients are on artificial ventilation, Agenda.ge reported.

47,149 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 43,894 individuals are in self isolation. 2,025,471 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 959,701have been completely vaccinated.