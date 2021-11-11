European Court urges Saakashvili to call off his hunger strike

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a complaint by former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili on his transfer to a private clinic from a prison hospital, and instead urged him to call off his hunger strike, the Georgian Ministry of Justice said and released the judgement of the court.

The court demanded from the Georgian government to inform them about Saakashvili’s state of health and ensure proper medical care for him now and in the post-hunger-strike period, Agenda.ge reported.

Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for 42 days and was transferred to a prison hospital on Monday to prevent complications in his health. He claims that his release from prison will lead to snap parliamentary elections and the ‘final defeat of the Georgian Dream.’