Police detain people protesting in Yerevan

Armenian police have detained today morning several people who were protesting against setting up border and customs checkpoints on a section of Kapan-Goris road in the southern Armenia by Azerbaijan.

The protesters gathered in front of the government building and then tried to block the Tigran Mets Avenue.

The news that Azerbaijan has set up border and customs checkpoints on a section of the Kapan-Goris road was announced November 10 late in the evening by secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan. He said the Armenia side will also set up border and customs checkpoints on that section, ARKA reported.