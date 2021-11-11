Quarantine regime extended in Armenia

The quarantine regime has been extended until June 20, 2022 due to the coronavirus situation in Armenia.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Government of Armenia on November 11.

The current restrictions in connection with the coronavirus have been preserved.

Armenian health officials have recorded 1,482 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, saying the total number of confirmed cases rose to 325,521 as of Thursday morning.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 36 people have died from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. The total tally of such deaths is now 6,867.

Some 1,522 patients have recovered. Overall, 13,310 people have tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, it said. Seven persons with confirmed coronavirus have died during that time span from other diseases. The number of such deaths is now 1,360.

In total, 2,215,632 coronavirus tests have been administered in the country of 3 million since March 1, 2020, when the first case was detected. Since then 287,856 patients have recovered, and 29,438 patients are being treated currently at hospitals and their homes.

On July 9, the government of Armenia extended the coronavirus quarantine for another six months until December 20, 2021.

The nationwide quarantine was first imposed on September 11, 2020 replacing the state of emergency that was declared on March 16 to stop the spread of coronavirus.