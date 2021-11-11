Tokayev arrived in Istanbul

The plane with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has landed in Istanbul, the press secretary of the head of the republic Berik Uali reports.

Recall that the Kazakh leader will take part in the VIII summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries.

Uali added that within the framework of the two-day working visit, Tokayev will hold a number of bilateral meetings.

During the summit, participants will discuss the prospects for strengthening multifaceted interaction within the Turkic Council with an emphasis on the development of trade, digitalization, green technologies and other relevant areas.