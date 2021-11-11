Two injured during stone throwing at UNM rally in Tbilisi

Two citizens have been injured by stones thrown during a United National Movement (UNM) rally held in front of the State Security Service (SSS) building.

The stones, supposedly thrown from the roof of the residential building near the SSS, have been handed to the police for investigation, Agenda.ge reported.

The injured individuals have been assisted by paramedics at the scene. UNM head Nika Melia reported that one person had received head trauma. "They threw two stones from the roof and hit one person in the head. Protectors of criminals, aren’t you ashamed? What if this stone killed someone?" Melia said.

The UNM members and supporters demand the transfer of the imprisoned former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili to a private clinic from a prison hospital, his eventual release from prison, and the annulment of the 2021 municipal election results. The opposition asserts that the rallies will not stop until all their demands are fulfilled by the government.