QR codes will become mandatory in shops and transport in Russia

The operational headquarters for the fight against Covid-19, together with relevant departments, is developing bills on mandatory QR codes for visiting cafes and shops, as well as for traveling by transport. This was reported at the headquarters.

"We will inform the media additionally about their introduction to the State Duma," a representative of the structure is quoted by TASS.

Earlier today, the new measures were reported, citing a source in the government, RBC. According to him, QR quarantine will remain in effect until June next year.

As the virologist Alexei Agranovsky noted in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza's correspondent, in this case the signal from the authorities to the population itself is important, and not the introduction of a specific measure. "The authorities want to achieve a higher percentage of vaccinations. Such statements and bills are a signal to society that the authorities are serious. This is exactly what affects people. For example, when the first QR codes were introduced in the summer, people began to vaccinate more actively, because they understood that the state will not turn a blind eye to the problem. In this sense, the announcement of the introduction of QR codes in transport was made correctly. But a specific measure will not do much, since our carelessness will not allow it to be fulfilled to the proper extent," he said.

The virologist emphasized that in order to promote the vaccination campaign, it is necessary first of all to obtain support for vaccination by doctors. "We must start with doctors. Many doctors do not understand the principle of action of modern vaccines and spread anti-vaccination moods. And people trust doctors. Such a doctor whispers to a person:"You do not need to be vaccinated, "although there is no reason for this, and then people on social networks begin write: "Doctors cannot agree among themselves, they are deceiving us," and panic set in. We need compulsory refresher courses for doctors, we need to influence the chief doctors of clinics so that they gather people for such courses, listen to specialists," Alexey Agranovsky explained.

“In general, the most important thing now is to get vaccinated. Russia now, perhaps, ranks first in the world in mortality from Covid-19. The only serious weapon we have is a vaccine. It's time to leave all doubts behind and get vaccinated. There is no other way out, "the doctor concluded.