Saakashvili decided to end hunger strike

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ends his hunger strike. This was announced by the lawyer of the ex-head of state Nika Gvaramia after meeting with him.

"My hunger strike is already becoming a weapon of the Russians and the current government against me," Gvaramia read out a letter from Saakashvili, which he took from the convict.

According to him, Saakashvili decided to take into account the calls and end the hunger strike, reports TASS.

Let us remind you that Mikheil Saakashvili was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. On the same day, he went on a hunger strike. Commenting on his detention, the ex-head of state noted that he did not admit the charges brought against him and considered himself a political prisoner. On November 8, he was taken to the hospital at the prison in Gldani.