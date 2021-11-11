Fewer fans will be allowed to attend the match "Spartak" - "Akhmat" than planned

The Russian Football Union's disciplinary committee has banned the access of Spartak fans to the match of the 17th round of the Russian championship to four sectors of the stadium. This was stated by the head of the Russian Football Union's disciplinary committee Artur Grigoryants.

According to him, the corresponding decision was made because of the offensive chants of the fans.

Grigoryants noted that the fans will not be allowed to the sectors B103, B104, B205, and B206 of the B stand. Also, Spartak will pay a fine of 90 thousand.

Let us remind you that the meeting of the 17th round of the Russian championship between “Spartak” and “Akhmat” will take place in Moscow on December 4.