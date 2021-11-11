Putin discussed with Merkel the situation on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries

On Thursday, November 11, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This is stated in a message posted on the Kremlin's website.

During the conversation, the parties continued to discuss the situation at the borders of Belarus with the countries of the European Union. In particular, Putin spoke in favor of restoring contacts between the EU states and Belarus to solve the problem of the migration crisis.

In addition, the Russian leader drew attention to the destabilizing nature of the provocative activities of the US forces and a number of other NATO countries in the Black Sea.

Speaking about the internal Ukrainian conflict, Putin said that Ukraine is pursuing a destructive policy.

Let us remind you that earlier today Bloomberg reported with reference to a source that the European Union, together with the United States and Great Britain, is discussing the imposition of sanctions against airlines, including Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines, due to the situation with migrants at the border of Belarus and Poland. The EU believes that airlines may be involved in the transport of illegal migrants to Belarus