Parliament of Chechnya will propose to the State Duma to prohibit mentioning the nationality of criminals in the media

The Parliament of Chechnya proposed to prohibit the dissemination of information about the nationality of the criminal by the media, a document with such content will be submitted to the State Duma for consideration, the press service of the republic's legislative body said.

In particular, we are talking about amendments to article 4 of the federal law "On Mass Media" and to the Code of Administrative Offenses: these documents will include a ban on the dissemination of information in the media and in information and telecommunication networks about "nationality, religion and Russian ethnicity" of people, involved in crimes.

"The author of the project is the chairman of the parliament of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Magomed Daudov," RIA Novosti quotes the message.

Those who still disseminate such data will incur administrative responsibility.

The explanatory note specifies that the publication of this information offends "the national and religious feelings of honest, respectable citizens, true believers", which are in no way connected with criminal activity.