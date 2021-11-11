Erdogan: Turkey has become a US outpost

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the creation of an American military base in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis indicates that Greece has become an outpost of the United States.

"The military bases of Greece are used by the United States. There are so many of them that they cannot be counted. Greece has practically become an outpost of America. Therefore, the base in Dedeagach (Alexandroupolis - editor's note) is only a small part," RIA Novosti quotes the Turkish leader.

According to him, he discussed this issue with US President Joe Biden, but there was no answer. "Greece's behavior in the region is wrong," Erdogan said.

He also stressed that Turkey, Greece and the United States as NATO members must agree on this issue.