UN to help Georgia reform Ministry of Economy

On Thursday, November 11, Minister of Economy of Georgia Natia Turnava, Resident Representative of the UNDP Development Program in Georgia Nick Beresford and Deputy Head of the British Mission in Georgia Claire Allbless signed a memorandum in Tbilisi to support reforms in the Ministry of Economy of the republic. This is stated in a message published on the agency's website.

The memorandum assumes support of the Ministry of Economy and implementation of reforms in the department, as well as training for officials, development of document circulation.

In addition, the British government and UNDP will assist the Ministry of Economy with assesment of needs in planning, monitoring and policy evaluation based on the policy and coordination framework that was approved by the Georgian government in 2019, Sputnik Georgia reports.