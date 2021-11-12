Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey to attend Turkic Council (PHOTO)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkey on Thursday evening to attend the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

A guard of honor was arranged for the president at the Ataturk Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

During the summit, its participants will discuss the prospects for strengthening multifaceted interaction within the Turkic Council with an emphasis on the development of trade, digitalization, green technologies and other relevant areas.