EU prolongs sanctions on Turkey over unauthorized drilling

The Council of the European Union has prolonged the sanctions on Turkey over its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean for a year.

With a decision shared with the public on November 11, the Council of the EU has announced that the sanctions regime adopted in November 2019 will be in effect till November 12, 2022.

"The European Union will remain able to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorised drilling activities relating to hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean. Such restrictive measures consist of an asset freeze for listed persons and entities as well as a ban on travel to the EU for listed persons," the statement reads.

In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed.