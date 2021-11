Azerbaijan developing water resources strategy

A strategy regarding water resources is being developed in Azerbaijan on behalf of President of Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said during the discussion of documents included in the 2022 state budget package at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees of youth and sports, labor and social policy, agricultural policy, regional issues, natural resources, energy and ecology.

According to the deputy minister, the strategy will cover 18 years.

"It is necessary to make institutional changes in the field of water resources. It is also necessary to make sure that issues related to water are resolved in a comprehensive manner. Without an integrated approach to the issue, problems will not be resolved," Alakbarov said.