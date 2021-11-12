Iran: $535 mln U.K. debt dispute to be settled soon

A top Iranian diplomat said that a 400 million pound ($535 million) debt owed by the U.K. over a decades-old military contract will hopefully be settled “soon,” and that the two countries’ were trying to work out how the payment can be made.

In an interview in London, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and lead negotiator in the forthcoming talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said the matter was raised in a meeting he had on Thursday with British Foreign Ministry officials.

“The main issue about paying the debt and its level is agreed, but the method and process of how the payment is made hasn’t yet been resolved,” he said, adding discussions will continue in Tehran next week.

The minister said that the talks were “serious” and a step forward in bridging some differences between the two countries, Bloomberg reported.