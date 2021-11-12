Georgia reports 4,445 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,445 new cases of coronavirus, 3,508 recoveries and 77 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The country has had 775,826 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

A total of 708,820 patients have recovered, while 10,816 have died from the virus

50,782 tests have been administered within the last 24 hours, out of which 30,215 were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,567 were PCR tests.

Out of the new 4,445 cases, 1,704 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

A total of 6,856 individuals are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 55 are under quarantine, and 1,324 are at clinical hotels as of today.

2,032,939 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far.