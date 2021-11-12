Blast reported in mosque in Afghanistan

An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, wounding at least 12 people including the imam of the mosque, local residents said.

Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives apparently located in the interior of the mosque detonated, Reuters reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack, the latest in a series of blasts to hit mosques in Afghanistan over recent weeks.